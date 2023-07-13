OnePlan Solutions Elevates Growth Potential With Strategic Investment From Aldrich Capital Partners

SAN MARCOS, CALIF. / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / OnePlan Solutions, the cutting-edge company specializing in Strategic Portfolio and Work Management software, is thrilled to announce that it has received a strategic investment from Aldrich Capital Partners, a renowned growth equity firm. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both OnePlan Solutions and Aldrich Capital Partners, highlighting their commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth in the technology sector.

OnePlan Secures Investment With Aldrich Capital Partners

At OnePlan Solutions, the company is revolutionizing the way organizations plan and manage their portfolios of initiatives, empowering them to make informed decisions, optimize resources, and achieve outstanding business outcomes. OnePlan Solutions' innovative Strategic Portfolio and Work Management platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features designed to streamline and align strategic portfolio planning, financial forecasting, resource allocation and project management across the entire organization. With OnePlan Solutions, businesses gain unparalleled visibility and control over their portfolios, enabling them to execute strategies with agility and drive long-term success.

The investment from Aldrich Capital Partners will propel OnePlan Solutions' expansion plans, bolster product development initiatives, and strengthen its global market reach. By leveraging Aldrich Capital Partners' profound expertise in scaling technology companies, OnePlan Solutions is poised to disrupt the Strategic Portfolio Management space even further and solidify its position as a leader in the industry.

Raz Zia, Managing Partner at Aldrich Capital Partners, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with OnePlan Solutions. Their innovative approach to Strategic Portfolio Management perfectly aligns with our investment thesis. OnePlan Solutions is at the forefront of helping organizations navigate complex environments and make strategic decisions that drive growth and success. We look forward to working closely with the OnePlan Solutions team to fuel their next phase of expansion."

Joe Larscheid, CEO of OnePlan Solutions, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This investment from Aldrich Capital Partners is a testament to the value we bring to our customers and the commitment to constantly improving Customer Experience in the Strategic Portfolio Management space. We are excited to have Aldrich Capital Partners' support as we continue to evolve our platform, expand our customer base, and deliver increased value for our clients."

About Aldrich Capital Partners:

At Aldrich Capital Partners, we are a growth equity firm dedicated to investing in promising technology companies with immense growth potential. By partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and management teams, we provide capital, strategic guidance, and operational support to help companies scale and achieve their growth objectives. To learn more about Aldrich Capital Partners, please visit www.aldrichcap.com.

About OnePlan Solutions:

OnePlan Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based Strategic Portfolio and Work Management software. Our AI-enabled platform empowers organizations to effectively plan, prioritize, and manage their portfolios, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and driving operational excellence. With a comprehensive suite of tools for strategic planning, resource optimization, financial forecasting, and work management, OnePlan Solutions enables businesses to achieve higher levels of efficiency, agility, and competitiveness.

For more information about our platform, please visit www.oneplan.ai. Connect with us and gain a complete view into all work across your enterprise by integrating with Microsoft Project, Project for the web, Microsoft Planner, Azure DevOps, Jira, Smartsheet, and more.

Contact Information

Robert Stickel

Director of Marketing

rstickel@oneplan.ai

8667317011

SOURCE: OnePlan Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767575/OnePlan-Solutions-Elevates-Growth-Potential-With-Strategic-Investment-From-Aldrich-Capital-Partners