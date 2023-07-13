CreditXpert Expands Partnership With MeridianLink to Offer Its New Enterprise Platform to Consumer Reporting Agencies

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / CreditXpert, the predictive credit score platform that helps lenders increase homeownership opportunities, has announced an expanded partnership with MeridianLink, Inc., a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs). With the expanded relationship, CreditXpert's new Enterprise Platform is now available to a vast majority of CRAs across the country.

"Partnering with MeridianLink to connect CRAs to our new platform means that thousands of lenders will now have access to our new platform and can more easily integrate data-driven solutions into their operations," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "We know that helping borrowers with solutions tailored to their needs presents an opportunity for lenders to both improve profits and make more compelling offers."

CreditXpert's proprietary predictive algorithms provide highly accurate credit improvement plans that are used daily by lenders to attract more leads, make better offers and close more loans by offering more affordable financing options for mortgage borrowers.

CreditXpert announced its new Enterprise Platform in October of 2022. The new platform helps lenders of any size immediately identify a borrower's credit potential, generate detailed improvement plans with the click of a button and track completion through a single dashboard.

"We are always looking to expand our support of CRAs and lenders with differentiated offerings. Integrating the CreditXpert platform with our market-leading Mortgage Credit Link platform does just that by making credit a competitive differentiator," said Chris Maloof, MeridianLink's President, Go To Market. "We have enjoyed a long and close relationship with CreditXpert, and I'm excited about this next phase."

NOVA Home Loans is the first lender to go live on the new Enterprise Platform through this partnership.

"This is going to be a game changer for the NOVA Home Loans team," said the lender's Senior Vice-President of Lender Services Manny Hernandez. "The new CreditXpert platform is going to help us expand the reach of our 'Home on the Horizon' program by helping us generate detailed improvement plans and communicate with borrowers in a more efficient way."

"We are very excited to get our new Enterprise Platform into the hands of lenders who understand how important it is to consumers to get the best deal possible on a new home loan," said CreditXpert CEO Jim Hemmer. "I'm very pleased with MeridianLink's partnership in helping us fulfill our mission to help make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all."

About CreditXpert

CreditXpert, the predictive credit score insight platform, helps mortgage lenders leverage credit to extend better, more compelling financing options to every applicant while it helps them improve profitability in their lending operations. With its enterprise-ready SaaS platform, CreditXpert helps lenders identify an applicant's near-term credit score potential, generate detailed improvement plans and boost efficiency with AI.

Founded in 2001, CreditXpert is used by more than 60,000 mortgage professionals annually at many of today's most innovative lenders. CreditXpert is redefining the way leading mortgage lenders use credit to make homeownership more accessible and affordable for all.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® powers digital lending and account opening for financial institutions and provides data verification solutions for credit reporting agencies. MeridianLink's scalable, cloud-based platforms help customers build deeper relationships with consumers through data-driven, personalized experiences across the entire lending life cycle.

MeridianLink enables customers to accelerate revenue growth, reduce risk, and exceed consumer expectations through seamless digital experiences. Its partner marketplace supports hundreds of integrations for tailored innovation. For more than 20 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

About NOVA Home Loans

NOVA® Home Loans has served the needs of homeowners and homebuyers since 1980. The company has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada and is able to originate loans in 19 states. In 2001, NOVA® merged its flexibility as a mortgage broker with the efficient service of a mortgage banker to create a better way of lending. Efficiency and teamwork are the keys to NOVA's accelerated loan delivery. Loan applications are handled in-house from start to finish - eliminating the need to ship applications around the country for underwriting, approval and document preparation. For more information, please visit www.novahomeloans.com.

