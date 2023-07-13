OL GROUPE: ROMAIN FAIVRE transferred to BOURNEMOUTH

ROMAIN FAIVRE transferred to BOURNEMOUTH

Lyon, July 13, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Romain Faivre to English club Bournemouth for €15 million plus a potential sell-on profit of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

On loan to Lorient over the last six months, Romain had several times expressed his desire to take on a new challenge with another club.

The nearly 25-year-old midfielder appeared in 28 matches with OL's professional team, all competitions combined, after his transfer from Brest in January 2022.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Romain every success for the continuation of his career with Bournemouth.









