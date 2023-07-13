DevvStream to Pursue SPAC Listing to Become First Pure Carbon Credit Public Company

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / DevvStream (NEO:DESG), a leader in the carbon credit sector, has announced a non-binding letter of intent to merge with a NASDAQ-listed Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC). If the business combination is completed, it would make DevvStream the first pure-play carbon credit generator listed on the NASDAQ.

Sunny Trinh, CEO of DevvStream stated: "Pursuing a NASDAQ listing has always been a long-term objective of ours as a publicly traded company. We believe this Transaction will increase DevvStream's visibility in the marketplace, provide heightened access to capital, improve liquidity and diversify our shareholder base."

DevvStream is a technology-based ESG company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets.

The company employs the same proven business model as many of the world's largest streaming and royalty companies, while using the most technologically advanced blockchain platform and the largest environmental credit exchange. The company gains access to carbon credit rights ranging from 10 to 30 years, putting the company in a position to capitalize on the expected future demand increase in offsets.

DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air-creating carbon credits in the process.

Shares of DevvStream currently trade on the NEO exchange under the ticker symbol DESG. For more information visit www.devvstream.com.

Source: https://greenstocknews.com/newswire/devvstream-desg-to-pursue-spac-listing-to-become-first-pure-carbon-credit-public-company

Disclaimer

This video is not financial advice and should not be taken as financial advice. This video is for information, education and entertainment purposes only. Green Stock News is not responsible for any losses related to the financial decisions made by you. Video content is based on data obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but are not guaranteed as to accuracy and are not purported to be complete. As such, the information should not be construed as advice designed to meet the particular investment needs of any investor. Green Stock News is not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed in this video or in other materials that it publishes electronically. Green Stock News has been compensated US$15,000 by DevvStream for advertising services.

View original video news clips here: https://greenstocknews.com/green-stock-newswire

Contact

John Jewell

Director of Communications

Green Stock News

john@greenstocknews.com

SOURCE: DevvStream

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767672/DevvStream-DESG-to-Pursue-SPAC-Listing-to-Become-First-Pure-Carbon-Credit-Public-Company