13.07.2023
Insala Appoints Troy Billett as Chief Operating Officer

Firm hires ex-venture capitalist and entrepreneur during "year of transformation."

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Insala, a global provider of talent development and career management solutions with mentoring, coaching, alumni management, and AI-driven data analytics platforms for global enterprises, announced Troy Billett as Insala's new Chief Operating Officer.

Billett is a two-time entrepreneur and venture capitalist with experience in custom software development, SaaS investing, and operational scalability. He launched two companies reaching over a million dollars in revenue before joining a venture capital fund investing in B2B software companies.

His primary focus at Insala is to build scalable operations to support aggressive growth across the product suite, enabling global enterprises to seamlessly help their people's career development, alumni engagement, and dig into their people analytics.

"When I realized Insala was building the future of workplaces, I wanted to join the team," said Billett. "There is an incredibly rich resource that remains untapped for global enterprises, and it is their people."

About Insala
Insala is a global provider of talent development and career management solutions. Through innovative SaaS technology, Insala partners with organizations to focus on employee development at every stage of the employment lifecycle by providing solutions for career development, mentoring, coaching, career transition, alumni programs, and AI-driven predictive data analytics. For more information, visit www.insala.com.

Contact Information

Rich Gavagan
info@insala.com
817 355 0939

SOURCE: Insala

