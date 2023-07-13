RT Welter and Associates, Inc. Rebrands to Welter Healthcare Partners

After 30 years of growth, we are pleased to announce that effective July 13, 2023, RT Welter and Associates, Inc. will become Welter Healthcare Partners. More Than a Name Change; It's Who We Are Today.

Our organization was started over 30 years ago by Founder Todd Welter. With Todd's leadership, we have continuously expanded in scale, capabilities, and client partnerships. Today, we are led by a seasoned executive team overseeing client ROI, daily operations, and customer service, who are now guided and supported by Todd's new role as our visionary CEO/Chairman.

We adopted a new name that truly embodies who we are today: a team of staff partners providing exceptional customer service and attention to detail for our client partners - a true partnership in success.

