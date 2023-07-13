Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2023) - Miramis Mining Corp. (the "Company") announces that, effective July 11, 2023, the Company has consolidated all of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated Share for every two (2) pre-consolidated Shares held (the "Consolidation").

The Company's board of directors passed resolutions approving the Consolidation on July 4, 2023. The new CUSIP number of the Shares will be 604665208 and the new ISIN number will be CA6046652088.

No fractional Shares have been issued under the Consolidation as fractional Shares were rounded either up or down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Each fractional Share remaining after conversion that was less than half of a Share was cancelled and each fractional Share that was at least half of a Share was changed to one whole Share.

Immediately prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 21,281,990 Shares issued and outstanding. After giving effect to the Consolidation, and as of the date hereof, the Company has 10,640,991 Shares issued and outstanding. The exercise price and number of Shares issuable pursuant to the exercise of any outstanding convertible securities, including warrants, has also been adjusted in accordance with the Consolidation ratio.

The registered shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") have been sent a letter of transmittal (each a "Letter of Transmittal") with respect to the Consolidation, with information on how to surrender Share certificates or DRS statement(s) representing pre-consolidated Shares to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company. All Shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-consolidated Shares to TSX Trust Company, will receive a certificate or DRS statement(s) representing the post-consolidated Shares.

