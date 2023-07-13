Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
13.07.23
21:40 Uhr
30,850 Euro
+1,170
+3,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,45031,19022:54
30,72030,87522:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2023 | 22:22
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Corporation Announces Redemption Price for Notes due April 1, 2024

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced today the following redemption price for the redemption of a $550 million principal amount of its Notes due April 1, 2024 co-issued by its subsidiaries, Brookfield Finance Inc. and Brookfield Finance LLC (the "Notes") (per $1,000 principal amount), which will be completed on July 14, 2023:

Redemption price: $1,000.00
Accrued and unpaid interest: $11.44
Total redemption price and accrued and unpaid interest: $1,011.44

Pursuant to the procedures of The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for partial early redemption of debt issues, the individual book entry holdings to be redeemed will be selected on a lottery basis. Following the redemption, there will be $200 million principal amount of the Notes outstanding. The redemption was previously announced and is more fully described in Brookfield Corporation's news release of June 14, 2023. Additional terms and conditions were contained in the notice of redemption.

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) who maintain their interests in the Notes through DTC should contact their DTC customer service representative with any questions about the redemption.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn attractive total returns for our shareholders. Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses - Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

For more information, please contact:
Communications & MediaInvestor Relations
Kerrie McHugh HayesLinda Northwood
Tel: (212) 618-3469Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.comEmail: linda.northwood@brookfield.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.