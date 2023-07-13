Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.07.2023

13.07.2023 | 22:26
Ritani: Leading Online Jeweler Offers Expert Commentary on Danish Model Nina Agdal Engagement Ring From Logan Paul

WWE Wrestler Logan Paul Announces Engagement, and Ritani Provides In-Depth Analysis of the Exquisite Engagement Ring

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / Ritani, the leading online seller of natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, and fine jewelry, asked Head of Customer Success Juliet Gomes for her expert opinion on Danish model Nina Agdal's new engagement ring. In a beautiful display of love, social media personality, actor, and WWE wrestler Logan Paul proposed to his girlfriend, Danish model Nina Agdal, while on vacation in the picturesque Lake Como, Italy.

Ritani Radiant-cut Tapered Baguette Diamond Engagement Ring

After over a year of dating and numerous romantic milestones, including a heartfelt first-anniversary celebration in May, Paul seized the perfect moment to surprise Agdal with a showstopper of an engagement ring. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in December, capturing the hearts of millions of fans worldwide with their love story.

Agdal's remarkable engagement ring takes center stage, capturing attention with its extraordinary design and impressive features. The ring showcases a magnificent trio of stones, with the centerpiece being a captivating emerald-cut diamond weighing an impressive six carats. This stunning diamond boasts VVS1 clarity, radiating brilliance and sparkle from every angle.

Flanking the sizable center stone are two bullet-cut side stones, elegantly enhancing the overall beauty of the ring. The shared-prong platinum setting provides a timeless and sophisticated look, further emphasizing the exceptional craftsmanship that went into creating this masterpiece.

According to industry experts at Ritani, the estimated value of Agdal's engagement ring is an astounding $1.9 million, or potentially more if the ring was custom designed.

"At Ritani, we understand the significance of an engagement ring in representing a couple's love and commitment," said Juliet Gomes, Customer Success Manager at Ritani. "Logan Paul's choice of an emerald-cut diamond with bullet-cut side stones is both classic and contemporary, a perfect reflection of the couple's unique bond. The ring's exceptional design and premium-quality materials make it a true symbol of enduring love."

Ritani remains a trusted source for couples seeking remarkable engagement rings and fine jewelry pieces. To read more about this couple's engagement and to begin designing a ring in a similar style, visit: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/wwe-wrestler-logan-paul-proposed-to-his-girlfriend-with-a-magnificent-sparkler-see-her-ring

Contact Information:

Taylor Kelly
Director of Organic Growth & Content Strategy
taylork@ritani.com
(347) 805-2522

SOURCE: Ritani

