14.07.2023
Liberty Financial: Free-Thinking Solutions Help Businesses Optimize Cash Flow

When times are changing, keeping cash flowing becomes critical for business owners - and Liberty is ready to help with flexible lending options.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2023 / With inflation, changing interest rates and rising energy prices making the economic landscape more complex, business owners are increasingly in need of flexible support.

Liberty Financial

Liberty Financial
Liberty Financial

Many are turning to business loans for help to manage their cash flow cycle or make the most of lucrative opportunities that arise.

Having worked with business owners for over 25 years, leading non-bank lender Liberty understands how uneven cash flow can challenge even the most profitable small business.

According to Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson, there are various solutions to help businesses manage the lean times and achieve their goals.

"At Liberty, we understand even small fluctuations in cash flow can greatly impact the financial position of a business," Ms. Jenkinson said.

"Whether it's to access inventory to satisfy customer demand; invest in new business equipment, or even temporarily cover wage costs - it could be worth exploring the various business loans available."

From secured and non-mortgage-backed business loans to a flexible line of credit, Liberty has solutions to suit eligible businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Taking a more personalized approach to the credit assessment process enables Liberty to help more Australian businesses secure business loans.

"We look to the business operations to help us tailor a solution to what the business owner actually needs," said Ms. Jenkinson.

With help from free-thinking specialist lenders such as Liberty, Australian businesses have greater opportunities to stay on track to reach their growth goals.

"Whether searching for greater support or a financial boost to help them take the next step, Liberty is committed to supporting businesses of all kinds to keep moving forward."

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact Information

Kate Jenkinson
Head of Communications, Liberty Financial
mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au
+61 3 8635 8888

SOURCE: Liberty Financial

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767366/Free-Thinking-Solutions-Help-Businesses-Optimize-Cash-Flow

