Three Holcim clean tech projects selected for EU Innovation Fund grants to decarbonize Europe



14.07.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Holcim Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) projects in Belgium, France and Croatia selected

Grants follow EU funding for Holcim CCUS projects in Germany and Poland

Highly scalable projects based on mature technologies and advanced partnerships

Grants by EU Innovation Fund add to Holcim's commitment to invest CHF 2 billion in CCUS projects by 2030

Holcim has been selected for three grants from the European Union (EU) Innovation Fund for breakthrough Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) projects in Belgium, France and Croatia. The projects were selected for their highly scalable profile, mature technologies and advanced partnerships to advance the EU's Green Deal, putting clean technologies to work for a net-zero future. With these three grants, Holcim is now advancing five decarbonization projects with EU Innovation Fund support, adding to its ongoing CCUS projects in Germany and Poland. All five projects are an integral part of Holcim's net-zero roadmap, which includes over 50 CCUS projects worldwide with a commitment to invest CHF 2 billion by 2030. Miljan Gutovic, Region Head Europe: "It's exciting to be at the forefront of decarbonizing the building sector in Europe. The support we are receiving from the EU Innovation Fund for five of our CCUS projects is a great testament to the strength of our engineering teams, the maturity of our technologies and our advanced partnerships across the value chain. Our robust pipeline of projects positions us as the partner of choice to scale up carbon capture technologies in Europe." The three additional grants are awarded to the following Holcim CCUS projects: Go4Zero project in Belgium, which aims to capture and store carbon from Holcim's plant in Obourg.

KOdeCO net zero project in Croatia, which aims to capture and store carbon from Holcim's plant in Koromacno.

eM-Rhône project in France, in which carbon captured from Holcim's Le Teil plant will be used to produce e-methanol. The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programs for innovative low-carbon technologies. This year, the Fund granted more than EUR 3.6 billion to 41 large-scale clean-tech projects out of a pool of 239 applications with five projects focused on decarbonizing cement. These investments contribute to advancing Holcim's net-zero roadmap, with 2030 and 2050 targets validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi). Holcim is committed to decarbonizing buildings across its entire lifecycle to build better with less: from operations and solutions to construction and buildings in use, all the way to driving circular construction. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com , and by following us on LinkedIn . Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements:

