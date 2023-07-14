PanGenomic Health Inc - Board Changes

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 13 July 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), announces that independent directors, Peter Green and Jonathan Lutz, tendered their resignations effective as of 12 July 2023.

"We wish to thank Peter and Jonathan for all of their valuable guidance as PanGenomic matured from a private health tech startup to one of the first publicly-listed benefit companies in both Canada and the UK last year", said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair and Co-Founder of PanGenomic Health.

The Company will immediately commence the process of identifying and appointing two new independent directors and will make further announcements in due course.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

