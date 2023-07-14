Anzeige
Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation to Hydro's second quarter results 2023

Hydro's second quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CESTat the same time.

Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.

To join the webinar and ask questions, register your details in the webcast page. Once registered, you will receive a separate email confirming your registration.

The webcast is powered by Livestorm. We advise that you investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions using this platform.

Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com


