Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - The newly announced guide from Shelley Ann Kirsten and Cape Cook offers an overview of pies and pastries, outlining key differences and providing tips about baking procedures, which fillings to select, and how to experiment with various textures and flavors.

Cape Cook's Shelley Ann Kirsten Announces Pastry & Pie Guide For Patissiers

Aimed at professional patissiers wishing to expand their repertoire as well as at-home parents who might need creative baking projects to keep kids busy during the summer months, the latest guide on Shelley's Cape Cook website covers various types of pies and pastries, including danishes, croissants, brioche rolls, buns, and donuts.

The history of the pie can be traced back to the time of the ancient Greeks and its global popularity as a savory and sweet treat has remained constant for centuries, explains Shelley. Because pies and other types of pastries are versatile and can be incorporated into any meal, the Cape Cook guide allows pastry chefs to experiment with options that go beyond conventional brunch and dessert. Further details can be viewed at https://capecook.convertri.com/about.

The guide distinguishes between tarts, potpies, classic pies, danishes, and other kinds of pastries, while offering tips on how to select recipes appropriate to a chef's experience level and experimenting with add-ins, such as fresh herbs or chocolate chips.

Shelley also describes the uses and advantages of common filling choices for pastries and pies, including cream cheese, fruit, chocolate ganache, custard, meats like ground beef and sausage, vegetables, and savory cheeses.

About Shelley Ann Kirsten and Cape Cook

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, Cape Cook was born out of Shelley's childhood love for baking, which started with a family birthday cake at age 9. Inspired by her life-long work with desserts and confectionery, the Cape Cook website contains a broad collection of recipes and tips for bakers and chefs at all levels.

Along with pastry and pie advice, readers can also find help for making cakes, desserts, Christmas baking, and more.

Further information can be viewed at https://capecook.convertri.com.

