Dow Jones News
14.07.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1200     GBP0.9600 
                                    GBP0.9480 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1060 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.114679    GBP0.954556

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,356,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4431       1.120         XDUB      09:01:07      00066202194TRLO0 
1756       1.120         XDUB      09:01:07      00066202195TRLO0 
1526       1.120         XDUB      11:06:12      00066205301TRLO0 
1428       1.120         XDUB      11:06:12      00066205302TRLO0 
5999       1.120         XDUB      12:42:57      00066207194TRLO0 
192       1.112         XDUB      13:36:17      00066209055TRLO0 
2097       1.112         XDUB      13:36:17      00066209056TRLO0 
2097       1.112         XDUB      13:36:17      00066209057TRLO0 
1823       1.112         XDUB      13:36:17      00066209058TRLO0 
5576       1.108         XDUB      14:34:00      00066210861TRLO0 
3075       1.106         XDUB      15:18:48      00066212670TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
966       96.00         XLON      08:18:09      00066200931TRLO0 
2514       95.80         XLON      11:55:23      00066206236TRLO0 
80        95.70         XLON      12:42:57      00066207195TRLO0 
4052       95.70         XLON      12:42:57      00066207196TRLO0 
156       95.60         XLON      12:42:57      00066207198TRLO0 
4303       95.60         XLON      12:42:57      00066207197TRLO0 
2833       94.80         XLON      14:29:45      00066210556TRLO0 
1509       94.80         XLON      14:34:00      00066210860TRLO0 
2371       95.40         XLON      16:11:35      00066215217TRLO0 
1216       95.40         XLON      16:13:31      00066215344TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  257614 
EQS News ID:  1679873 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679873&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

