Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 13 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1200 GBP0.9600 GBP0.9480 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1060 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.114679 GBP0.954556

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,356,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4431 1.120 XDUB 09:01:07 00066202194TRLO0 1756 1.120 XDUB 09:01:07 00066202195TRLO0 1526 1.120 XDUB 11:06:12 00066205301TRLO0 1428 1.120 XDUB 11:06:12 00066205302TRLO0 5999 1.120 XDUB 12:42:57 00066207194TRLO0 192 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209055TRLO0 2097 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209056TRLO0 2097 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209057TRLO0 1823 1.112 XDUB 13:36:17 00066209058TRLO0 5576 1.108 XDUB 14:34:00 00066210861TRLO0 3075 1.106 XDUB 15:18:48 00066212670TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 966 96.00 XLON 08:18:09 00066200931TRLO0 2514 95.80 XLON 11:55:23 00066206236TRLO0 80 95.70 XLON 12:42:57 00066207195TRLO0 4052 95.70 XLON 12:42:57 00066207196TRLO0 156 95.60 XLON 12:42:57 00066207198TRLO0 4303 95.60 XLON 12:42:57 00066207197TRLO0 2833 94.80 XLON 14:29:45 00066210556TRLO0 1509 94.80 XLON 14:34:00 00066210860TRLO0 2371 95.40 XLON 16:11:35 00066215217TRLO0 1216 95.40 XLON 16:13:31 00066215344TRLO0

