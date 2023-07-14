YouTube & Linkfire bring you the first YouTube Music pre-save

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire and YouTube Music expand their partnership by bringing to market the first-ever YouTube Music pre-save, allowing artists and their teams to create a new wave of hype around upcoming releases.

The pre-save feature makes it easier for fans to discover an artist's upcoming music before it is available on streaming services like YouTube Music. Artists and marketers can now share a Linkfire pre-release link, where fans are asked to authorize the pre-save. This authorization involves a number of permissions, which allows YouTube Music to add an album to the fan's library on release day, and the artist team to collect fans' data.

"We're excited to expand our long-standing partnership with YouTube Music, which also includes streaming attribution insights" said Jeppe Faurfelt, Co-Founder and CCO of Linkfire. "Pre-saves are an incredibly powerful tool for artist teams as it gives them a more direct connection to their fans, enabling them to build anticipation for their upcoming releases while providing valuable insights into who's engaging with their music."

By partnering with Linkfire, YouTube Music is helping artists create more excitement for their upcoming music while giving fans a seamless experience. Linkfire's extensive music tracking capabilities allow artists and their teams to accurately measure the impact of their pre-saves and see how many people are engaging with their music before its release.

"We're happy to be working with Linkfire on bringing this feature to artists and their teams. We know how important the pre-release phase is for an artist and we hope this feature helps YouTube Music artists grow their fan base and create deeper connections with their listeners," said T. Jay Fowler, Director, Product Management at YouTube Music.

The YouTube Music pre-save is the latest in a string of noteworthy product updates from Linkfire. Last year, the company introduced a new-generation bio link providing artists, labels and creators with an even more powerful marketing toolbox. Before that, Linkfire announced an improved data integration with Apple Music that empowers artists and labels to dive even deeper into the fan journey.

For further information, please contact:

Jeppe Faurfelt, CCO, Linkfire

Telephone: +45 28 73 74 01

Email: jf@linkfire.com

Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire

Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

About Linkfire

Linkfire empowers music marketing for millions of artists and creators. Through smart links generated with its proprietary technology, Linkfire connects billions of fans with their favorite artists, driving streams, sales, and fan engagement, providing leading data insights, superior user experience, and a quality marketplace for fans, artists, and creators. Linkfire's customers and partners count many of the biggest names in the industry, such as Apple, Amazon, Sony Music, Universal Music, and Warner Music, in addition to thousands of artists and creators directly. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier in Stockholm (LINKFI), you can find more information on investors.linkfire.com.

About YouTube Music

YouTube Music is a completely reimagined streaming music service with music videos, official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only get on YouTube. It's ALL here! YouTube Music serves music based on your tastes and what's moving the community around you. Discover something new or keep up with what's trending. Basic functions such as playing music and watching videos are totally free, and you can upgrade to YouTube Music Premium to explore the world of music ad-free, offline, and with the screen locked. YouTube Music is currently available in over 90 countries and regions. For additional information, visit www.youtube.com/musicpremium.

Attachments

YouTube & Linkfire bring you the first YouTube Music pre-save

SOURCE: Linkfire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767920/YouTube-Linkfire-bring-you-the-First-YouTube-Music-Pre-save