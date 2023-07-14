Photocatalytic Coatings Market worth $1.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Photocatalytic Coatings Market by Type (TiO2, ZnO), Application (Self-Cleaning, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Anti-fogging), End-use (Building & Construction, Transportation) & Region(North America, Europe, APAC, SA & MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.7%. Urban air pollution and global warming are one of the biggest environmental problems faced today by the society. The photocatalytic coatings de-polluting and self-cleaning properties aid to their increased demand to tackle this problem.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Photocatalytic Coatings Market"

150 - Tables

50 - Figures

180 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=47626638

TiO2 photocatalytic coatings is the largest segment of the overall market.

Titanium dioxide is a photocatalyst that is used to cure contaminated water and air, as well as a coating for self-cleaning windows. It uses light energy to generate oxygen free radicals from moisture in the air. The oxygen free radicals attack the cell walls of microorganisms, destroying up to 99% of them. As a result, the coating serves as a surface disinfectant. Ti02 employs the similar process in water purification to generate hydroxyl radicals, which break down and eliminate organic contaminants.

Building & Construction is the fastest growing segment in the market during forecast period.

Photocatalytic coatings are becoming increasingly popular in the building and construction industry due to their unique properties and potential benefits. These coatings are typically made from materials such as titanium dioxide (TiO2) and have the ability to harness light energy to catalyze chemical reactions like air purification, self-cleaning, odor control, anti-microbial reactions, and other environmental benefits. Although the benefits of these coatings can vary depending on factors such as the coating quality, surface area, light intensity, and exposure time. Additionally, regular maintenance may be required to ensure optimal performance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=47626638

Asia Pacific is the largest market for Photocatalytic Coatings market during the forecast period.

Scientific research on photocatalytic coatings is an active area of investigation in the Asia-Pacific region. Numerous studies are being conducted to explore the development, optimization, and applications of photocatalytic coatings. Researchers are working on developing new photocatalytic materials or improving existing ones. The institutes are working on novel compositions, nanostructured materials, and composite formulations to enhance the photocatalytic activity, stability, and efficiency of coatings. Japan has been at the forefront of developing and implementing photocatalytic technologies. Along with it, South Korea and China are also actively researching and implementing photocatalytic coatings.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Industrial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/photocatalytic-coatings-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/photocatalytic-coatings.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocatalytic-coatings-market-worth-1-4-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301877345.html