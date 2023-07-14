

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to near 1-1/2-year lows of 1.1243 against the euro and 1.3142 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1226 and 1.3135, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to an 8-1/2 year low Of 0.8569 and nearly a 2-month low of 137.23 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8587 and 138.04, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to near a 1-month low of 0.6895, near a 6-month low of 0.6412 and a 10-month low of 1.3092 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6888, 0.6392 and 1.3109, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 0.83 against the franc, 130.00 against the yen, 0.72 against the aussie, 0.65 against the kiwi and 1.29 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken