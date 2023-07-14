

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale prices posted the biggest fall in three years in June, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices decreased 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 2.6 percent fall in May. The rate came in line with expectations. The annual fall was the biggest since June 2020.



Prices of petroleum products had the greatest impact on overall decline. Prices of petroleum products plunged 22.7 percent annually. Likewise, prices of wholesale trade for waste material and residues decreased 31.7 percent.



By contrast, prices for fruits and vegetables advanced 29.2 percent from the previous year.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent after easing 1.1 percent in May. Prices were forecast to ease more markedly by 1.2 percent.



