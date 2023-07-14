Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.07.2023 | 09:30
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vianode selected for grant award from EU Innovation Fund for large-scale battery materials plant

OSLO, Norway, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vianode, a Norwegian producer of advanced battery materials with a greener footprint, has been selected for a EUR 90 million EU Innovation Fund grant preparation for a large-scale plant to upscale innovative production of synthetic graphite.

The grant is awarded by the European Commission through the EU Innovation Fund and is part of a EUR 3.6 billion award to 41 large-scale clean tech projects. The call for projects attracted 239 applications.

"The grant demonstrates the European Commission's conviction in Vianode as a prominent vehicle to cut greenhouse gas emissions and drive technological innovation through a scalable and competitive value proposition. Financial governmental support is one of several key framework conditions necessary to succeed with responsible electrification in Europe," says Hans Erik Vatne, interim CEO and COO in Vianode.

For further information, please contact:
Hans Iver Odenrud

Tel: +47 958 16 230
Email: hio@capientco.com

About EU Innovation Fund
The EU Innovation Fund is one of the world's largest funding programmes for the demonstration of innovative low-carbon technologies and is an instrument tangibly supporting the vision for a climate-neutral Europe by 2050 - the overarching aim set out in the European Green Deal. The innovation fund is about bringing highly innovative technologies to the market. The fund is primarily financed through the EU Emission Trading System and is managed by the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). CINEA is the European Commission's agency that manages decarbonization and sustainable growth.

About Vianode
Vianode is built upon technological advancements and decades of industry experience, backed by Elkem, Hydro, and Altor Equity Partners' Fund V. Following successful pilot production, the company is now scaling up toward large-scale production in Norway as a step in a larger expansion plan to deliver battery materials to 2 million EVs per year by 2030. Vianode's range of anode graphite products offer unique performance characteristics and are produced with up to 90 percent lower CO2 emissions than today's standard materials - supporting the ambitions of leading battery cell and automotive manufacturers while accelerating the green transition. www.vianode.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/vianode/i/vianode-vils-01,c3199895

Vianode VILS 01

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vianode-selected-for-grant-award-from-eu-innovation-fund-for-large-scale-battery-materials-plant-301877359.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.