

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of McBride plc (MCB.L) were gaining around 22 percent in the early morning trading in London after the consumer goods manufacturer confirmed Friday said that it will report a return to profitability for fiscal 2023.



Further, the company now expects the adjusted operating profit to be materially ahead of the market consensus, and at the top end range indicated earlier.



In its previous trading statement in April, the company was expecting full- year reported loss before tax to be between 5 million pounds and 10 million pounds.



Further, annual adjusted operating profit is now expected to be materially ahead of the current market consensus of 9.7 million pounds.



Full-year adjusted operating Profit is expected to be at the top end of previous estimate of 8 million pounds to 13 million pounds.



Annual volumes were up by 5.4 percent following 12.7 percent growth in the fourth quarter on improvement in demand for products.



McBride will report annual revenues growing by 28.4 percent on a constant currency basis compared to June 30 of last year.



The company will announce its full year results on September 19.



Currently, shares of McBride are trading at 31.67 pence, up 21.38% or 5.67 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



