Freitag, 14.07.2023

Dow Jones News
14.07.2023 | 10:01
New AI Memecoin Shiba Memu Raises USD798K in Nine Days

DJ New AI Memecoin Shiba Memu Raises USD798K in Nine Days 

Chainwire 
New AI Memecoin Shiba Memu Raises USD798K in Nine Days 
14-Jul-2023 / 08:30 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
London, United Kingdom, 07/14/2023, Chainwire 
 
Shiba Memu, a new dog-themed memecoin, has reported strong demand for its presale, raising almost USD800,000 in just nine 
days. A total of USD798,000 worth of SHMU tokens have been purchased so far ahead of the memecoin's official exchange 
launch. 
The project is centred around combining AI with advanced memetics to create a token that can market itself. Throughout 
its presale, which lasts for eight weeks, the price of the token will increase every 24 hours, until it eventually 
launches on multiple exchanges. SHMU tokens are currently available to buy on the official website. 
Shiba Memu aims to become the top dog by using AI to generate its own marketing, doing the work of multiple agencies in 
real time, and eventually becoming a crypto marketing powerhouse. Launched at USD0.011125 on day one of the presale, the 
coin will increase in value by USD0.000225 every day until launch. 
From day one to day nine, the cost of SHMU tokens rose by 16.18%. There follows a 41% increase scheduled by day 21 and, 
at the end of the presale on day 60, the SHMU token will cost 119.3% more than the initial launch price. 
Shiba Memu's roadmap is centered around harnessing the power of AI technology to disrupt a traditional market. Its AI 
will learn from successful marketing strategies, write its own PR, and promote itself across relevant forums and social 
networks. Shiba Memu will be able to generate content based on the data that its AI continually analyzes, publishing 
this on several online platforms. It will then monitor and analyze the success of its marketing efforts and adjust them 
accordingly, constantly learning and improving content in order to further optimize results. 
The automatic nature of the platform removes humans from content marketing efforts, reducing delays and eliminating 
time-consuming tasks. It also means that Shiba Memu will be incredibly low maintenance, just like a real-life dog. 
Shiba Memu has earned approval from CertiK, a top-tier blockchain auditor, which gives investors assurance that the 
project's code and specifications have been reviewed and that the Shiba Memu team has passed a KYC process, reinforcing 
the project's legitimacy. SHMU token holders will also be able to stake their coins to earn additional SHMU tokens. 
Shiba Memu has in-built, native utility, making it a potential long-term hold for meme fans and crypto enthusiasts 
alike. 
About Shiba Memu 
(SHMU) is a new dog-based crypto meme coin supporting a platform that uses AI to market itself and generate hype among 
online communities, thus creating a unique self-marketing meme. This technology will become more widely adopted within 
the blockchain arena in the coming years and solidify Shiba Memu's position as a genuine pioneer. The cutting-edge AI 
technology behind the project reveals true innovation in the meme coin sector, and promises to deliver small and 
medium-sized businesses access to powerful marketing solutions that could both cut costs and deliver competitive 
advantage. 
Learn more about this impressive AI-powered dog meme on the official website. 
For more information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
Contact 
Shiba Memu team 
Shiba Memu 
contact@shibamemu.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1679953 14-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=09fffa649b1d8962b540456dba84917b

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1679953&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
