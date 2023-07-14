Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - OryxLabs, a cybersecurity solutions provider based in the United Arab Emirates, is proud to announce being named the 2023 Gold Award Winner in multiple categories, as well as one the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies, by The Global Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual global event recognizing organizations and individuals who demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the cybersecurity industry. OryxLabs' recognition as the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company underscores the company's efforts and success in delivering top-notch cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses from cyber threats. In addition, OryxLabs' DNS Firewall and Discovery won the gold awards for best products in DNS Based Protection and Digital Risk Protection categories respectively.

Highlighting OryxLabs' commitment to innovation, CEO Sumit Dhar says, "We are committed to creating scalable, innovative, and sophisticated cybersecurity solutions that address our clients' complex challenges while delivering significant business value."

Dhar attributes the Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company award to OryxLabs' cutting edge innovations in their products Discovery and DNS Firewall that work jointly to enhance organization's cybersecurity posture.

"Discovery is an innovative, cutting-edge Attack Surface Management platform that offers cybersecurity leaders holistic, continuous and automated visibility into an organization's exposed external facing assets and their security posture," says Dhar.

Discovery highlights vulnerabilities, security issues, breached credentials as well as potential phishing domains masquerading as a company's sites. Company Boards and CXOs can utilize the Discovery Cyber Hygiene dashboards to monitor their organization's cybersecurity score, benchmark it with their peers and track trends in their posture. The security engineers and teams can use real-time tracking, monitoring and accurate analysis of security issues as a proactive way to address their critical cybersecurity requirements. Discovery also analyzes security issues from an attacker's perspective, allowing organizations to identify, prioritize and address their most critical vulnerabilities.

The company's DNS Firewall product complements Discovery by providing comprehensive protection against a wide range of cyber threats, including malware, spyware, ransomware, phishing sites. Leveraging data science and machine learning algorithms, DNS Firewall identifies and proactively blocks threats in real time, even before traditional security solutions can react. Operating at the DNS Layer, the product blocks malicious connections before they reach a client's network, ensuring robust first line of defense.

In addition, it allows companies to block websites / domains based on content, geo-location and time. It provides flexible, customizable policies that can be configured based on organization's setup. It integrates easily with various SIEM solutions and provides dashboards that allow security leaders to gain actionable insights and make informed decisions.

About OryxLabs

OryxLabs is a UAE-based cybersecurity firm that understands the challenges CISOs face. Utilizing an agile approach, the company is dedicated to providing cutting-edge, scalable, innovative security solutions that deliver significant value. Leveraging their advanced products, they help hundreds of clients safeguard their digital infrastructure and maintain the integrity of their sensitive information.

