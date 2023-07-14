

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's gross domestic product expanded further in May and at a faster pace, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Output of the national economy rose a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.3 percent rise in April. This was the third successive monthly growth.



Among sectors, primary sector production grew by about 3 percent. The output produced in the tertiary sector grew by roughly the same 3.0 percent, and secondary activity rose by 1.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output advanced 0.8 percent over the month, following a 0.1 percent gain in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken