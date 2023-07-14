

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were a tad lower on Friday after recent string of gains on easing worries about inflation and interest-rate hikes.



Meanwhile, Germany's wholesale prices posted the biggest fall in three years in June, data from Destatis showed earlier today.



Wholesale prices decreased 2.9 percent on a yearly basis in June, bigger than the 2.6 percent fall in May. The rate came in line with expectations. The annual fall was the biggest since June 2020.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices dropped 0.2 percent after easing 1.1 percent in May. Prices were forecast to ease more markedly by 1.2 percent.



The benchmark DAX was down 24 points, or 0.2 percent, at 16,117 after gaining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



