DJ Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 578.127 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 343437 CODE: CU2U LN ISIN: LU1681042948 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2U LN Sequence No.: 257887 EQS News ID: 1680573 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 14, 2023 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)