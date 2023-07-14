DJ Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (ANRJ LN) Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jul-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 13-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 328.2677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 86901 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010930644 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN Sequence No.: 257875 EQS News ID: 1680549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

