

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Friday but were on course for their best week since March on hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening campaign.



Investors were also reacting to a mixed batch of earnings results.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,447 after closing 0.3 percent higher on Thursday.



McBride shares soared 20 percent after the consumer goods manufacturer confirmed that it will report a return to profitability for fiscal 2023.



Luxury fashion brand Burberry edged up slightly after revealing a strong start to its financial year.



Investment group Ashmore plunged nearly 7 percent after reporting a 3 percent drop in assets under management from the previous quarter.



ZOO Digital Group shares lost 29 percent after the cloud services provider for the entertainment industry announced that it expects lower first-quarter revenues than the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken