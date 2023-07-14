EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
London, 13.7.2023
Überblick
1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre: Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 6.7.2023
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The present notification is made to correct the notification of 11 July 2023:
In the notification of 11 July 2023, voting rights from 205,716 shares and from 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund were attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. for the purposes of the disclosure in items 7.A and 7.B.1. As stated in item 10 of the aforementioned notification, this attribution was made in order to create the greatest possible transparency (Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence).
As from today, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. will no longer attribute shares / financial instruments held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund for the purpose of major shareholder notifications.
Consequently, also in the present notification, the voting rights from the 205,716 shares and from the 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund on 6 July 2023 are no longer included in section 7.A and section 7.B.1.
London am 13.7.2023
14.07.2023 CET/CEST
