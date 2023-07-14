EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



14.07.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018 London, 13.7.2023 Überblick 1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges 3. Meldepflichtige Person

Klaus Umek 4. Namen der Aktionäre: Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 6.7.2023 6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung

1,11 %

3,21 %

4,32 %

138 669 711 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)

1,15 %

3,93 %

5,08 %

Details 7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 243 000 1 293 606 0,18 % 0,93 % Subsumme A 1 536 606 1,11 %

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Call Option July 2023 - March 2024 Anytime 4 450 000 3,21 % Subsumme B.1 4 450 000 3,21 %

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person: ? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält. ? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers Ltd. 1 3 Petrus Advisers Investments General Partner Inc. 2 4 Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 3

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht Datum der Hauptversammlung: - Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The present notification is made to correct the notification of 11 July 2023: In the notification of 11 July 2023, voting rights from 205,716 shares and from 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund were attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. for the purposes of the disclosure in items 7.A and 7.B.1. As stated in item 10 of the aforementioned notification, this attribution was made in order to create the greatest possible transparency (Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence). As from today, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. will no longer attribute shares / financial instruments held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund for the purpose of major shareholder notifications. Consequently, also in the present notification, the voting rights from the 205,716 shares and from the 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund on 6 July 2023 are no longer included in section 7.A and section 7.B.1. London am 13.7.2023



14.07.2023 CET/CEST

