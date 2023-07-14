

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported second quarter earnings from operations of $8.1 billion, an increase of 13%, with strong contributions from Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Earnings per share was $5.82 compared to $5.34. Adjusted earnings per share was $6.14 compared to $5.57. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $6.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second quarter revenues grew 16% to $92.9 billion year-over-year, including double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare. Analysts on average had estimated $91 billion in revenue.



Based upon the first half performance as well as durable growth and operating expectations, the company strengthened the range of its full year net earnings outlook to $23.45 to $23.75 per share and adjusted net earnings to $24.70 to $25.00 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $24.84.



Shares of UnitedHealth were up 2% in pre-market trade on Friday.



