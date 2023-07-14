

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's trade surplus decreased in May compared to the previous year as exports fell sharply amid an increase in imports, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The trade surplus shrank notably to NOK 44.2 billion in May from NOK 110.8 billion in the same month last year. In April, the surplus was NOK 40.9 billion.



Exports fell 31.3 percent annually in May, while imports showed an increase of 4.7 percent.



A 100.0 percent slump in overseas demand for ships and oil platforms was the key factor behind the sharp drop in exports. Shipments of natural gas also logged a marked fall of 67.3 percent.



Data showed that mainland exports climbed 10.5 percent annually in May.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 1.8 percent, while imports dropped by 0.8 percent.



The mainland trade logged a deficit of NOK 29.5 billion in May, down from NOK 34.5 billion in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken