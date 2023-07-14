Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
14.07.23
13:28 Uhr
15,400 Euro
-0,055
-0,36 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,31515,37013:43
15,30515,37513:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 06:36
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2023 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2023 (1)

Farming Norway61.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Scotland18.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Chile14.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Canada9.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Ireland1.5 thousand tonnes
Farming Faroes3.0 thousand tonnes
Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish)0.1 thousand tonnes
Total107.5 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2023 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 104.5 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2023.

Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 300 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 320 million in Q2 2022). EUR/NOK for the quarter was 11.66.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

NorwayEUR3.35
ScotlandEUR2.30
ChileEUR1.80
CanadaEUR1.30
IrelandEUR1.40
FaroesEUR4.60

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 37 million (EUR 18 million in Q2 2022). Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 10 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 6 million in Q2 2022).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 665 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects), of which EUR 90 million in Arctic Fish.

The complete Q2 2023 report will be released on 23 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.