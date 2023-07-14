Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q2 2023 Trading update

Harvest volumes Q2 2023 (1)



Farming Norway 61.5 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 18.0 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 14.0 thousand tonnes Farming Canada 9.5 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 1.5 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 3.0 thousand tonnes Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish) 0.1 thousand tonnes Total 107.5 thousand tonnes

In connection with the presentation of the Q1 2023 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 104.5 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q2 2023.

Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 300 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 320 million in Q2 2022). EUR/NOK for the quarter was 11.66.

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 3.35 Scotland EUR 2.30 Chile EUR 1.80 Canada EUR 1.30 Ireland EUR 1.40 Faroes EUR 4.60

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 37 million (EUR 18 million in Q2 2022). Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 10 million in Q2 2023 (EUR 6 million in Q2 2022).

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 1 665 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects), of which EUR 90 million in Arctic Fish.

The complete Q2 2023 report will be released on 23 August at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.