Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855111 | ISIN: FR0000031122 | Ticker-Symbol: AFR
Tradegate
14.07.23
13:20 Uhr
1,619 Euro
-0,013
-0,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Next 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR FRANCE-KLM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6221,62213:43
1,6211,62313:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 08:06
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR FRANCE - KLM: Definitive agreement with Apollo on MRO assets

Paris, 14 July 2023

Air France-KLM and Apollo Global Management sign a definitive agreement for a 500 million quasi-equity financing for Air France's Engineering and Maintenance (MRO) components activity

Air France-KLM and Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Apollo-managed funds and entities ("Apollo") to raise a €500 million financing into an operating affiliate of Air France that will own a pool of components dedicated to Air France's Engineering and Maintenance activities.

Under this agreement and subject to customary closing conditions, Apollo will subscribe to perpetual bonds issued by this ad hoc operating affiliate and this financing will be accounted as equity under IFRS. The financing's proceeds will be allocated to general corporate purposes and support future components expenditures related to the maintenance activity.

The perpetual bonds will bear an interest rate of 6.9% for the first 3 years and gradual step ups and caps will be applied thereafter. Air France will have the ability to redeem them at any time after 3 years.

This transaction will incur no change of ownership, operational and social aspects of Air France Engineering and Maintenance activity. There will be no change in the way Air France uses the components and executes the maintenance contracts, and no impact on Air France or Air France-KLM employees' contracts.

The transaction is part of the Group's overall IFRS equity restoration plan, as announced in February 2023 during the Full Year 2022 financial results.

Deutsche Bank AG and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, are acting as exclusive financial and legal advisors to Air France-KLM. Milbank LLP and Jeantet are acting as legal advisors to the Apollo funds. Apollo Capital Solutions provided structuring and syndication services in connection with the transaction.

Investor Relations

Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami

michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com mamami@airfranceklm.com

Website: www.airfranceklm.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.