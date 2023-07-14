Anzeige
WKN: A3D7MN | ISIN: US91822M5022 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
13.07.23
22:00 Uhr
19,610 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEON LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEON LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.07.2023 | 12:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VEON Ltd.: VEON's Beeline Kazakhstan Deploys Solar Power to Connect Remote Areas


Equipment supports 4G network in 2 areas with scarce energy supply

Amsterdam, 14 July 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services,?today announced that its subsidiary Beeline Kazakhstan is investing in solar-powered network equipment to bridge the digital divide and offer 4G for all in remote parts of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, the world's ninth largest country by area, has one of the lowest population densities. The solar-powered radio relay nods help connect base stations by ensuring transmission between parts of existing telecoms network, supporting the provision of 4G in remote areas. Each nod consists of 12 solar panels and in peak times produces 4 KwH energy, which is enough to ensure stable 4G voice and mobile internet connectivity in villages. Previously, these villages had no broadband connectivity due to low availability of electricity unsuitable for industrial equipment.

"We are excited to be able to offer a technological solution which is environmentally sustainable and helps us deliver on our strategy of bridging the digital divide between big cities and small remote villages. With solar-powered connector nodes, we can rely on renewable energy to take our 4G everywhere, which in turn enables our customers to have access to education, financial services and entertainment" commented Evgeny Nastradin, the CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan.

Beeline has already installed two radio relay connector nods in Karaganda and Aktobe regions of Kazakhstan and plan to install 11 more before the end of 2024.

"Use of renewable energy, in this case, solar power, complements our work in energy resilience as a digital operator. This technology helps us offer connectivity to all people in remote villages that lack the infrastructure of big cities, in a variety of natural environments and weather conditions," said Khusain Zhulduzbaev, chief engineer in Karaganda unit of Beeline Kazakhstan. "To achieve this unprecedented project the nods are equipped with batteries that can work in extreme temperatures."

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people's lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam.

For more information, visit:?https://www.veon.com

Contact Information

  • VEON

Senior Communications Manager

Anna Ivanova-Galitsina

pr@veon.com

  • TUVA Partners

Managing Partner

Julian Tanner

Julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
