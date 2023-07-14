Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRLX | ISIN: US68373M1071 | Ticker-Symbol: 2V8
Tradegate
14.07.23
14:29 Uhr
24,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPERA LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,00024,20015:06
24,00024,20015:06
PR Newswire
14.07.2023 | 13:42
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Jiangsu Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd.: Kunqu Opera with echoes of Rebecca enthralls audience

NANJING, China, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebecca, the masterpiece of director Alfred Hitchcock tells the illusory and mysterious life story of a woman. It mirrors the traditional Chinese story of "Zhuang Zhou tests his wife". The classic Kunqu Opera the Butterfly Dream produced by Jiangsu Performing Arts Group Co., Ltd. and innovatively performed by Jiangsu Kunqu Opera Theater was staged at Zijin Grand Theatre in June. The new rendition of the classic piece which tells the story of Zhuang Zhou, an ancient Chinese philosopher and Taoist master who doubts his wife's loyalty and tries to test her love for him has enthralled the audience.

The classic Kunqu Opera the Butterfly Dream

As a rare light comedy of Kunqu Opera on the contemporary stage, it combines both banter in the classical theater and the absurdity in contemporary aesthetic expression. It makes a new interpretation of the traditional plot that Zhuang Zhou tests his wife, and his wife splits the coffin and awaken him from dreams.

Director Xu Chunlan said that the Butterfly Dream after adaptation is a romantic fantasy. Following the artistic patterns of Kunqu Opera, the creators have innovated performance methods, stage design and music design from multiple perspectives, and integrated modern aesthetic spirit, so that it shows strong characteristics of the times in terms of aesthetic sentiments.

Young Kunqu Opera artists have also developed new interpretations of traditional themes. As the heroine of this play, Tian is no longer the same as she was in the past. The character has undergone subversive changes, from a "testee" to an active "tester". In traditional plays, Zhuang Zhou and Chu Wangsun are played by one person, but in this version, they are played by two people, which puts forward higher requirements for the actors. During the performance, the five artists worked together appropriately, showing their own unique charm and interpreting the characters vividly.

Inheriting the aesthetic characteristics of traditional Kunqu Opera, the adaptation of the Butterfly Dream has carried out creative transformation and innovative development, highlighting life philosophy through a love episode. Therefore, the audience can naturally think more deeply after laughing, and the traditional play also shines with new brilliance.

Art transcends borders. Follow the Facebook and YouTube accounts of "China Culture & Art" to appreciate the innovative expression of traditional Chinese culture online.

Image Attachments Links:
Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441538
Caption: The classic Kunqu Opera the Butterfly Dream

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154317/Kunqu_Opera.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kunqu-opera-with-echoes-of-rebecca-enthralls-audience-301877463.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.