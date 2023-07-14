Learning Pool partners with Responsible Plastic Management for 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge

DERRY, Northern Ireland, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking steps towards a more sustainable future, Learning Pool, the global provider of corporate learning solutions, partnered with Responsible Plastic Management (RPM) by joining the 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge during this Plastic Free July.

The RPM Program is a membership and certification initiative for organizations seeking to manage plastic use and circularity as effectively as possible. The 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge was set up to help engage organizations that are actively playing their part in plastic management.

In solidarity with the global movement to reduce unnecessary plastic and plastic waste, Learning Pool is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment and driving positive change. By taking on the 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge , Learning Pool aims to eliminate the disposal of plastic waste in landfills, contributing to preserving our precious ecosystems and safeguarding the health of our planet for future generations.

Leading on the project, Learning Pool's Facilities Manager, Chris Myers-Smith met Aaron Marshall, Engagement Director at RPM at Learning Pool headquarters in Derry, Northern Ireland. Aaron said, "Learning Pool's commitment to the 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge validates their support for sustainable practices, reducing plastic waste to landfill, and promoting responsible plastic management in their organization. Learning Pool is leading by example."

Chris also commented, "Learning Pool is following the footsteps of corporations like McDonald's and The Coca-Cola Company to reduce the use of single-use plastics. In ongoing efforts to minimize our environmental impact, we have partnered with RPM to ensure that our contributions to the global eradication of single-use plastic are certified and that any plastic we do use is recycled, reused, or compostable.

"We have also taken proactive measures such as assessing our carbon footprint, changing suppliers and supplies, and actively participating in litter picks in cities, towns, and beaches."

Earlier this year, Learning Pool received accreditation as a B Corporation joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. "As a forward-thinking organization, we are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to overcome the obstacles that lie ahead. The RPM program and its 'Zero Plastic to Landfill' challenge is just one example of how we are prepared to tackle these challenges head on to ensure our continued success in the future," Chris continued.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool creates learning experiences that deliver extraordinary outcomes for workplaces investing in the performance and skills of their people. Supporting thousands of businesses investing in learning experiences for their global learners, Learning Pool's innovative AI learning platforms and skills solutions, combine integrated technology and adaptive content to produce actionable insight on every learner's performance.

Its world-class customer experience makes sure clients can harness its unique ability to produce a highly skilled workforce, new competitive advantages, and an organization prepared for whatever the future might bring.

Wherever you find ambitious workplaces investing in their people, you'll find Learning Pool.

