Freitag, 14.07.2023
Wird der InsuJet der neue Status Quo - 13.000% und mehr?
ACCESSWIRE
14.07.2023 | 14:02
82 Leser

(0)

Patoka Capital Completes Sale of Portfolio Company, Cyber Sciences

NEW ALBANY, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Patoka Capital LLC, a Southern Indiana-based private investment firm, announced the completion of a sale transaction of Cyber Sciences, a manufacturer of high-quality specialty products for monitoring electrical power systems, to Minnesota-based designer and manufacturer of custom power solutions, Trystar, LLC.

Patoka Capital, Friday, July 14, 2023, Press release picture

Patoka Capital acquired Murfreesboro, Tennesee-based Cyber Sciences in June 2017. Since then, they have aided in the expansion and development of the company's highly-sophisticated technology applications. The sale of Cyber Sciences to Trystar, LLC is a perfect fit. Joining forces with Trystar allows for even more customers to access the benefits of Cyber Sciences' product offerings, including Sequence-of-Events Recorders (SER) and GPS time reference and synchronization devices.

"We have been very pleased with the strong performance of Cyber Sciences in the field of precision time synchronization and sequence of event recording," notes Patoka Managing Director Dan Von Behren. "The addition of Cyber Sciences to the Trystar team will undoubtedly enhance the industry of power monitoring and analysis."

"Trystar has been a great partner throughout this transaction and we believe Cyber Sciences will continue to grow and prosper with them in the future," Von Behren added.

About Patoka Capital

Patoka Capital is a closely-held private equity firm with a track record of partnering with management teams and successfully scaling businesses. Their sole mission is to build long-term value by acquiring and growing privately held businesses.

Patoka Capital is actively looking to partner with owners who are dedicated to ensuring the long-term success of their businesses. Patoka Capital invests a pool of its own committed equity capital and is not an institutional fund. They define success by the contributions they make to their customers, employees, stakeholders, and the community.
For more information, visit www.patokacapital.com.

About Trystar

Trystar is a Faribault, Minnesota-based manufacturer of portable and permanent industrial power products. Trystar designs and manufactures a wide range of portable and industrial power products, including portable renewable hybrid energy systems, panels, I-Lines, transformers, mobile automatic transfer switches (ATS), and welding racks. It also manufactures generator docking stations, load banks, and UL-891-rated switchboards. Trystar cable products include portable and industrial power, welding, utility, and medium voltage cables. Trystar also offers emergency lighting inverters, power conditioning and voltage regulation equipment, industrial DC power supplies (rectifiers), GPS time synchronization devices, sequence-of-event recorders, and uninterruptible power solutions. The manufacture of prefabricated conventional and blast-proof remote instrument enclosures (REIs) and E-Houses complements its diverse solutions portfolio.
For more information, visit www.trystar.com.

About Cyber Sciences

Cyber Sciences is a Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based manufacturer of high-quality specialty products for the monitoring and control of electrical distribution systems for data centers, hospitals, microgrids, alternative energy, and other critical-power system applications. Sequence-of-Events Recorders (SERs) provide precision time synchronization for supervisory control and data acquisition systems enabling accurate event recording in modern data center Electrical Power Monitoring Systems (EPMS) and helping customers ensure the reliability, safety, and efficiency of their electrical power systems. As a component supplier, Cyber Sciences enables OEMs, systems integrators, and solution providers to complete their own comprehensive solutions for their end customers.
For more information, visit www.cyber-sciences.com.

Contact Information

Corry Hodges
Marketing Coordinator, Patoka Capital
info@patokacapital.com

SOURCE: Patoka Capital, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/767706/Patoka-Capital-Completes-Sale-of-Portfolio-Company-Cyber-Sciences

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
