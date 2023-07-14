Bremen, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2023) - Digger Specialties Inc. (DSI), a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products including the industry leading Westbury® Aluminum Railing, is pleased to announce a partnership with Alexandria Moulding to expand into the Pacific Northwest. Alexandria Moulding is a premier distributor of specialty building products in North America.

The Westbury expansion will include the states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. Alexandria Moulding has experience and success at serving the needs of lumber yards, building suppliers, and home centers with a variety of building materials. The Palmer Marketing Group will be representing DSI and supporting the ongoing sales needs of Alexandria Moulding.

Jeff Clark, Regional Manager at Alexandria Moulding noted, "This is an exciting new venture for our two companies. Working with the DSI team has been an amazing experience and we are grateful for the opportunity to take this incredible product line to our customers. We will service our markets with the Westbury line in true Alexandria fashion by providing the highest quality railing products, on-time, and with a 100% fill rate. Thank you to Larry Boyts and the rest of the DSI team for embarking down this exciting path with us."

Westbury Aluminum Railing is available at lumberyards and home centers throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, North Central, Midwest, Plains, and Southwest regions of the United States. Larry G. Boyts, DSI Vice President of Sales and Marketing noted that "We are extremely excited to partner with Alexandria Moulding to expand Westbury Aluminum Railing sales into the Pacific Northwest. This expansion will lead the way in positioning DSI and Westbury Aluminum Railing into the Western United States. Alexandria Molding's proven distribution excellence will be a major asset to DSI's growth initiatives and will bring new sales opportunities to both companies."

As a product category, aluminum railing is the fastest growing railing material in the decking and railing market segment. The Westbury Aluminum Railing product line is the most extensive in the industry. Alexandria Moulding will start their Westbury offering with Tuscany Series. Tuscany adds a touch of class to decks, patios, and porches with a classic two-rail design. Alexandria Moulding will add additional Westbury models including VertiCable® vertical cable railing and Veranda glass railing systems, designed to offer unobstructed views, Riviera railing models provide distinctive profiles for classic to contemporary elegance, and Montego models create an eye-catching look with the curved lines of architectural balusters. Westbury Aluminum Railing is available in an industry leading 12 standard powder coated colors in both smooth and textured surfaces. All Westbury railing systems are covered by DSI's Aluminum Lifetime Limited Warranty.

DSI is an industry leading manufacturer of aluminum and vinyl railing, aluminum and vinyl fencing, gates, composite, aluminum, and fiberglass architectural columns and outdoor lighting. For information about DSI's extensive group of products visit diggerspecialties.com.

