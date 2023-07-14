enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical to Host Virtual KOL Event on July 18, 2023

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today reminded investors that it will host a virtual KOL event on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM ET. To register for the event, please click here.

The KOL event will feature two principal investigators from the Company's ongoing SAVVE (Surgical Anti-reflux Venous Valve Endoprosthesis) U.S. pivotal study for the VenoValve®, including Dr. David Dexter, Sentara Healthcare, Associate Professor Surgery, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Dr. Eric Hager, Co-Director Venous Services and Associate Professor Surgery, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Topics for the event will include:

Ongoing need for a replacement venous valve technology for approximately 2.5 million patients in the U.S.

Unanswered questions about the deep venous system

First-hand impressions of the VenoValve after performing several surgical procedures, including patient feedback

Enrollment for the ongoing SAVVE U.S. pivotal study of VenoValve

Prospects for VenoValve commercial adoption

A live question and answer session will follow the roundtable discussion. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE first-in-human trial for enVVe.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

