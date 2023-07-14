Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings CEO Eric Brock Appointed to Commercial Drone Alliance Board of Directors

Ondas will join other leading drone industry ecosystem participants on the CDA Board in supporting and advancing U.S. global leadership in advanced aviation

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), ("Ondas", or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Brock, CEO and co-founder of Ondas, to the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA) Board of Directors. CDA, comprised of the nation's top drone organizations, collaborates closely with key policymakers at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation, White House, and Congress to educate and champion the future of the drone industry. With this strategic role, Ondas, which consolidates its drone operations within the Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit, will help the CDA continue to spearhead the advocacy for the immense societal and economic advantages of uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) technology, helping to support and foster the scalable growth of the drone industry to the benefit of the American public.

"Joining the Commercial Drone Alliance board is a great opportunity for Ondas," remarked Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "The CDA plays a pivotal role in driving public policy initiatives that are vital to the long-term national and economic security of the United States. Ondas, supported by our OAS business unit, including subsidiaries American Robotics and Airobotics, is excited to collaborate with the hardworking team at the CDA. Together, we aim to advance public policy, cultivate a thriving ecosystem, and expedite the safe, secure and scalable adoption of drone technology across commercial and government sectors in the US.

While considerable progress has been made in recent years regarding regulatory approvals within the drone industry, challenges such as streamlined beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations, multi-drone coordination, and streamlined type certification persist. For the United States to maintain its leadership position in global aviation, it is crucial to address these challenges effectively. As a prominent member of the CDA board, Ondas is committed to working collaboratively with the collective voice of the CDA to expedite progress across all fronts within a reasonable period.

"Now more than ever, full integration of drones safely and securely into the National Airspace System is critical to unlocking crucial benefits for all Americans, such as creating jobs, enhancing worker safety, revolutionizing inspections and more," stated Lisa Ellman, CDA's Executive Director. "We are thrilled to welcome Eric and Ondas to the Board to continue the critical work our membership is doing to ensure a regulatory and policy framework is in place to accelerate drone adoption."

Ondas has established a leadership position in developing, maturing, and commercializing automated drone systems through its OAS business unit comprising of American Robotics Inc. ("American Robotics") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"). Through American Robotics, Ondas is at the forefront of a pivotal moment in the aviation, drone, and data industries, with its leadership in expanding automated BVLOS operations. Airobotics' Optimus System is being commercially deployed as Urban Drone Infrastructure in cities where automated fleets of Optimus drones are installed and remotely operated for smart city and public safety applications. The Optimus System is in the advanced stages of the Type Certification process with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which when garnered, will allow for more expanded operations in urban settings including the operation over people, roads and highways and critical infrastructure. With unique FAA approvals for BVLOS operations, the expected garnering of Type Certification for its Optimus drone and the proven safety and high reliability of the Optimus System in urban settings, Ondas is paving the way for the future of commercial drones.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

