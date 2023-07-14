

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed a modest decrease in U.S. import prices in the month of June.



The Labor Department said import prices dipped by 0.2 percent in June after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in May.



Economists had expected import prices to edge down by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices slumped by 0.9 percent in June after tumbling by 1.9 percent in May. Export prices were expected to slip by 0.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

