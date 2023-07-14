Anzeige
Curated Mental Health Emphasizes the Importance of Professional Support in Psychedelic Therapy for Optimal Mental Health Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Is ketamine a powerful tool for therapeutic purposes? Absolutely. But are there risks associated with its misuse? The answer is a resounding yes. Curated Mental Health, a leading mental health practice in New York City, is dedicated to providing comprehensive and responsible care in the realm of psychedelic therapy. By showcasing the transformative potential of proper professional support, the practice aims to highlight the difference it can make in patients' mental health journeys.

The practice stresses the importance of recognizing ketamine's potential for addiction when used excessively and without proper support. As with any substance, ketamine carries the risk of abuse and dependency. It's crucial for individuals to follow prescribed dosages and treatment plans under the guidance of qualified professionals to ensure safe and appropriate use.

Curated strongly advises individuals to consult with a qualified healthcare professional before making decisions concerning their mental health. By seeking expert guidance, individuals can receive personalized support tailored to their specific needs during ketamine-assisted therapy sessions.

Curated Mental Health's team of professionals is dedicated to providing a positive, safe, and nurturing environment for patients' mental health journeys. The practice ensures that patients receive the highest standard of care, focusing on their comfort and adherence to safety protocols.

For more information about Curated Mental Health and to explore the transformative potential of ketamine-assisted therapy, please visit www.curatedmentalhealth.com or contact (917) 451-7018.

Contact Information:

Amanda Mamede
PR Manager
amamede@curatedmh.com
929-490-5525

SOURCE: Curated Mental Health

