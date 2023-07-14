ApolloMD Announces Winner of 2023 Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Bilal Shaukat, DO, a second-year emergency medicine resident in Brooklyn is the 2023 winner of the 6th Annual ApolloMD Emergency Medicine Scholarship for Residents.

Dr. Shaukat describes emergency medicine as "the privilege of serving humanity in the most extraordinary way possible."

Yogin Patel, MD, president of ApolloMD, said in announcing this year's winner, "The dedication that our young physician colleagues bring to the profession is incredibly inspiring, especially in light of the demanding roles they play in an ever-changing environment. ApolloMD understands the challenges of emergency medicine and is proud to support our profession's rising stars."

The company's scholarship is open to applicants:

In good standing with a U.S. allopathic or osteopathic medical school

Pursuing a career in emergency medicine

Participating in the National Resident Matching Program or training in an Emergency Medicine Residency Program

Consideration is given for achievements and leadership/membership in accredited medical societies/organizations.

"Beautiful side of emergency medicine"

Dr. Shaukat grew up in Queens, NY, completed undergraduate studies at Queens College, and graduated in 2021 from The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYIT-COM) in Old Westbury, NY.

He compares emergency medicine to "a place where each day presents new puzzles, where you're always on your toes, never sure what the next moment will bring."

Dr. Shaukat also embraces what he calls the "beautiful side of emergency medicine people often overlook - the raw, unfiltered essence of human connection. We're the first point of contact for patients at their most vulnerable moments. We hold their hands (literally and metaphorically), lend an ear or a shoulder to cry on and guide them through the store. We play detective, teacher, counselor, and healer all at once. We're like a Swiss Army knife of medicine - always ready, always versatile."

An avid weightlifter, hiker, and traveler, Dr. Shaukat's specific areas of medical interest include sports medicine and administration.

"Entirety of the human experience"

"In emergency medicine, you witness the entirety of the human experience, from the miracle of birth to the finality of death, all within the confines of the ED. It's a microcosm of life itself, filled with uncertainty, fear, hope, joy, loss, and triumph. Despite the grueling hours and the sleep deprivation, there's nowhere else I'd rather be. I'm hopelessly, irrevocably in love with emergency medicine." - Bilal Shaukat, DO

Now in its sixth year, ApolloMD's scholarship program supports medical residents pursuing a career in emergency medicine. It reflects ApolloMD's commitment to supporting resident physicians eager to pursue their passion for emergency medicine and high-quality, patient-centered health care.

Scholarship funds help the winner defray the costs of medical education. Applications open each year in mid-March.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD partners with more than 100 hospitals nationwide to provide integrated, multispecialty physician, APC, and practice management services in Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Revenue Cycle Management. Our high-touch, solution-based approach emphasizes quality, efficiency, and patient experience. Learn more about our growing team today.

