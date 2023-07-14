Rubbermaid Commercial Products Recognized for Sustainability by Grainger

Partners in Performance awards celebrate suppliers who exceed company performance expectations

HUNTERSVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), the leader in innovative, solutions-based commercial products and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, announced today it has been awarded Grainger's 2022 Partners in Performance Award for their work in sustainability.

This award is based on sustainable solution performance, how the solution helps customers reach their sustainability goals, and stewardship as a responsible business. RCP has embedded sustainability into its strategy and operations by focusing on reducing waste through initiatives such as partnering with Grainger on conducting customer waste audits, improving compliance with state and federal recycling mandates as well as with corporate waste reduction goals, and offering more sustainable green product solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Grainger for such an important award," said Rob Posthauer, SVP and GM of Newell Brands' Commercial Business. "Sustainability remains a critical focus for our Rubbermaid Commercial business as well as Newell. We are committed to providing high-quality products that stand the test of time, making responsible material choices for our products, and providing options for our customers and end-users that facilitate responsible waste management."

Grainger suppliers receive ratings throughout the year on their performance in each category. Out of Grainger's more than 3,500 High-Touch Solutions suppliers, fewer than 1 percent are chosen to receive these awards.

"Grainger is proud to recognize Rubbermaid Commercial Products among a select group of suppliers who add value for the customers and communities we are privileged to serve," said Matt Fortin, Group Vice President, Merchandising and Supplier Management. "Partnership is key to our success, and we want to thank RCP for their exceptional support of our customers."

For more information about RCP's commitment to sustainability, please visit https://www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/sustainability-journey.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products.

Visit wwww.rubbermaidcommercial.com, and join us on Facebook (@rubbermaidcommercial), Instagram (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), LinkedIn (@rubbermaidcommercialproducts), & Twitter (@RubbermaidComm) to learn more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 12 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items.

Contact Information

Caitlin Smith

Brand Activation Manager, Rubbermaid Commercial Products

rcp.media@newellco.com

SOURCE: Rubbermaid Commercial Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/767836/Rubbermaid-Commercial-Products-Recognized-for-Sustainability-by-Grainger