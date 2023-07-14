The Immunotherapy Market is Expected to Surpass $351.56 Billion by 2030 - Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is Contributing to this Growth

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Immunotherapy, in general, is an exciting and growing sector in the pharmaceutical industry. It involves manipulating the human body's immune system to treat various diseases. While historically this type of manipulation has been associated with cancer treatments, innovative companies are applying the same principles to a wide variety of diseases.

Part of the vanguard innovation that is taking place in the immunotherapy space is happening at Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ), a biotechnology company that is known for its regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology and orthopedics.

Creative Medical Technology has engaged with the University of Miami as one of its academic collaborators to speed up the development of its ImmCelz® Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform. After treating patients' harvested cells with Creative Medical Technology's cell-free reprogramming cocktail, they are re-injected back into the patient. Then, the supercharged cells teach other immune cells to stop attacking the body's own cells. Biologics like ImmCelz® have the potential to help treat a variety of diseases.

The type 1 diabetes programs at Creative Medical Technology Holdings focus on a disease where immunotherapy shows potential. Researchers are exploring the use of immunotherapy to prevent or even reverse the disease's progression. These biologics would work by reeducating the immune system to stop it from attacking healthy cells in the pancreas that produce insulin. Additionally, autologous immunotherapy could be used to develop other personalized biologics for autoimmune disorders.

The market size for immunotherapy is substantial and continues to grow. The global immunotherapy drugs market was valued at approximately $190.44 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand furthe r to surpass $351.56 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% between 2022 and 2030.

The potential for the use of immunotherapy in treating various diseases beyond cancer seems enormous. The approach has already shown promise in heart disease and type 1 diabetes research, among others. Other companies that are also exploring how biological therapies can revolutionize modern treatment include Precigen, Inc., Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. and Coya Therapeutics. Creative Medical Technology in particular stands out as a unique player in the market with its ImmCelz® Supercharged Autologous Immunotherapy Platform, setting it up for a potential leadership position.

As research and development in this space continue to progress, Creative Medical Technology is demonstrating its ability to provide promising therapies that offer new hope to patients for improved clinical outcomes and quality of life.

