The City of Atlanta Partners With Blooksy to Teach Teens the Art of Writing and Publishing a Book

AI-powered writing program aims to support Mayor Andre Dickens' "ATL Year of the Youth" by strengthening writing skills and literacy rates among metro Atlanta students

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Blooksy.com, the AI-powered writing platform that accelerates the process of publishing books and academic research papers, has announced a new partnership with the City of Atlanta aimed at empowering young writers between the ages of 14 and 18 to become distinguished authors. The program will provide teens with the skills and tools needed to create captivating essays and turn them into published books.

With this collaboration, Blooksy.com and the City of Atlanta hope to inspire the next generation of literary greats while promoting self-expression, creativity, literacy, technology and entrepreneurship.

Loretta Parham, CEO and Director, Atlanta University Center (AUC) Robert W. Woodruff Library:

"We're thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Mayor's Office and Blooksy, as this initiative is central to our mission of providing access to technology and information resources to support teaching, learning and scholarship in the Atlanta University Center and the global community."

As part of this partnership, Blooksy.com and the City of Atlanta will provide comprehensive training and resources to aspiring teen writers. The program demonstrates how using artificial intelligence can help with brainstorming ideas; outlining a book; drafting content; and revising writing. Students develop the skills and confidence needed to create compelling essays.

Once the essays are complete, participants will receive guidance on publishing, including editing, formatting, cover design, and distribution. Children will receive copies of their final book to showcase their work and share with their families, friends, and literary fans. This unique program offers an unparalleled opportunity for teens to hone their writing skills, unleash their creativity, and explore the exciting world of publishing.

Anthony Joiner, Founder of Blooksy.com:

"We are excited to introduce Blooksy to our youth so that they can share their creativity with the world. And who knows … we might discover the next J.K. Rowling, Toni Morrison or Malcolm Gladwell."

The Blooksy youth writing program will conclude on Tues., July 18, with the students being presented with their published books during their graduation. The event will feature recognition from Mayor Andre Dickens and other special guests.

About Blooksy

Blooksy (www.Blooksy.com) is an artificial intelligence powered writing platform that accelerates the book writing process for authors and the research writing process for professors.

