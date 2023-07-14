

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The eurozone trade deficit declined sharply in May reflecting a notable growth in exports amid a fall in imports, Eurostat reported Friday.



The trade deficit fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 0.9 billion in May from EUR 8.0 billion in April.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 2.9 percent, while imports decreased 0.1 percent in May.



On a yearly basis, exports of goods slid 2.3 percent. At the same time, imports registered a more marked decline of 12.8 percent. Consequently, the trade deficit dropped to EUR 0.3 billion from EUR 30.3 billion a year ago.



During January to May period, extra-EU exports advanced 4.5 percent from the last year, while imports slid 7.8 percent.



As a result, the trade balance resulted in a shortfall of EUR 28.5 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 166.4 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken