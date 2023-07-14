Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
14.07.23
08:02 Uhr
4,515 Euro
-0,035
-0,77 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
14.07.2023 | 15:49
151 Leser
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate change

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate change 
14-Jul-2023 / 14:18 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Directorate Change 
 
Jon Mortimore to be appointed to board of directors 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 14 July 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel 
operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces the appointment of 
a new independent non-executive director. 
 
The board is pleased to announce that Jon Mortimore will join the board as an independent non-executive director on 1 
August 2023. 
Jon is an experienced CFO with over 30 years of experience in senior finance positions. He is the chief financial 
officer and an executive director of Dr. Martens plc. He previously served as chief financial officer of Avant Homes 
and Travelodge and was the Finance Director for WHSmith Retail and Hodder Headline. Jon is a graduate of the University 
of East Anglia and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. 
Jon will join the board's audit and risk and ESG committees upon appointment. 
 
John Hennessy, Group Chair commented: 
 
"I am delighted to welcome Jon to the Dalata board; he brings extensive executive experience across various consumer 
businesses in the UK and international markets, including in the hotel sector. His finance and capital markets 
expertise will complement the skills of the existing board members." 
 
 
Committee Membership and director responsibilities effective from 1 August 2023 
       Audit and Risk   Remuneration    Nomination     ESG 
Chair     Cathríona Hallahan Elizabeth McMeikan1 John Hennessy   Gervaise Slowey2 
       Elizabeth McMeikan John Hennessy    Elizabeth McMeikan Cathríona Hallahan 
Members    Jon Mortimore   Gervaise Slowey   Cathríona Hallahan Jon Mortimore 
                                    Shane Casserly

1 Senior independent director

2 Designated non-executive director responsible for workforce engagement; audit and risk committee member (pro-tem) 27 April 2023 to 31 July 2023.

Additional disclosures pursuant to Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.66.

Mr Mortimore resigned from the board of Travelodge Hotels Limited (THL) on 28 March 2013, thus served as a director of THL within the 12 months preceding its agreed company voluntary arrangement in September 2013.

There is no other further information to be disclosed under listing rule 6.1.66.

-ENDS-

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Contacts 

Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell            Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright            Tel +44 20 3753 3069 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
 Melanie Farrell              dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  257921 
EQS News ID:  1680797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1680797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2023 09:18 ET (13:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
