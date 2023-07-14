DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate change

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Directorate change 14-Jul-2023 / 14:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change Jon Mortimore to be appointed to board of directors ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 14 July 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces the appointment of a new independent non-executive director. The board is pleased to announce that Jon Mortimore will join the board as an independent non-executive director on 1 August 2023. Jon is an experienced CFO with over 30 years of experience in senior finance positions. He is the chief financial officer and an executive director of Dr. Martens plc. He previously served as chief financial officer of Avant Homes and Travelodge and was the Finance Director for WHSmith Retail and Hodder Headline. Jon is a graduate of the University of East Anglia and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Jon will join the board's audit and risk and ESG committees upon appointment. John Hennessy, Group Chair commented: "I am delighted to welcome Jon to the Dalata board; he brings extensive executive experience across various consumer businesses in the UK and international markets, including in the hotel sector. His finance and capital markets expertise will complement the skills of the existing board members." Committee Membership and director responsibilities effective from 1 August 2023 Audit and Risk Remuneration Nomination ESG Chair Cathríona Hallahan Elizabeth McMeikan1 John Hennessy Gervaise Slowey2 Elizabeth McMeikan John Hennessy Elizabeth McMeikan Cathríona Hallahan Members Jon Mortimore Gervaise Slowey Cathríona Hallahan Jon Mortimore Shane Casserly

1 Senior independent director

2 Designated non-executive director responsible for workforce engagement; audit and risk committee member (pro-tem) 27 April 2023 to 31 July 2023.

Additional disclosures pursuant to Euronext Dublin listing rule 6.1.66.

Mr Mortimore resigned from the board of Travelodge Hotels Limited (THL) on 28 March 2013, thus served as a director of THL within the 12 months preceding its agreed company voluntary arrangement in September 2013.

There is no other further information to be disclosed under listing rule 6.1.66.

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Dermot Crowley, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

