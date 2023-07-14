Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14
[14.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.07.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,350,011.00
|USD
|0
|100,573,072.82
|6.552
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.07.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,862,880.00
|EUR
|0
|35,033,291.55
|5.9754
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.07.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,361,151.00
|GBP
|0
|47,364,913.06
|8.8348
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.07.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,702,976.00
|GBP
|0
|14,062,885.37
|8.2578
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.07.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|444,510.00
|SEK
|0
|48,159,082.04
|108.342