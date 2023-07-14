Anzeige
Freitag, 14.07.2023
14.07.2023 | 16:12
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 14

[14.07.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.07.23IE000LZC9NM015,350,011.00USD0100,573,072.826.552
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.07.23IE000DOZYQJ75,862,880.00EUR035,033,291.555.9754
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.07.23IE000GETKIK85,361,151.00GBP047,364,913.068.8348
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.07.23IE000XIITCN51,702,976.00GBP014,062,885.378.2578
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
14.07.23IE000HKX6U62444,510.00SEK048,159,082.04108.342

