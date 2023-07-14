Wildlife Habitat Council: 2023 WHC Awards Announced at WHC Conservation Conference

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2023 / Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) announced the winners of its 2023 WHC Awards during the WHC Conservation Conference held in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 20-21. The WHC Awards honor excellence in corporate conservation, with awardees representing various national and international companies across industries.

The year's top awards, signifying leadership in conservation, were won by Freeport-McMoRan, WM and Matador Ranch & Cattle.

"We are proud to recognize the excellent achievements of this year's WHC award winners, including Freeport-McMoRan, WM and Matador Ranch & Cattle," said Margaret O'Gorman, President, WHC. "All of the award recipients have demonstrated excellence in corporate conservation, and we are honored to work alongside them to support biodiversity, sustainability and conservation education."

The Employee Engagement Award, given to WM, recognizes the exemplary contributions of one company's employees towards their habitat and conservation education efforts.

The 2023 Gold Program of the Year Award, which honors the overall depth of one conservation program, was awarded to Matador Ranch & Cattle for its Beaverhead Ranch site in Dillon, Montana.

Freeport-McMoRan received this year's Corporate Conservation Leadership Award, which recognizes one company's overall achievement in conservation and commends their corporate commitment to biodiversity, conservation education and alignment with global conservation objectives.

In addition to these corporate and program-level awards, individual projects are recognized for excellence in each of the WHC Project Guidance themes. This award category offers projects of all sizes the ability to compete for recognition.

Freeport-McMoRan was the year's most honored company, receiving the WHC Corporate Conservation Leadership Award as well as three project awards (Bats, Formal Learning and Species of Concern) recognizing their conservation and education work in Arizona and New Mexico.

The following is a complete list of 2023 WHC Award Winners:

WHC Corporate Conservation Leadership Award

Freeport-McMoRan

WHC Employee Engagement Award

WM

WHC Gold Program of the Year Award

Matador Ranch & Cattle, Beaverhead Ranch | Dillon, Montana

Avian Project Award

BP, Warm Springs Ponds | Butte, Montana

Awareness and Community Engagement Project Award

Summit Materials, Hamm Sanitary Landfill | Perry, Kansas

Bats Project Award

Freeport-McMoRan, Cyprus Tohono Corporation | Casa Grande, Arizona

Desert Project Award

CEMEX, El Carmen Nature Reserve | Coahuila, Mexico

Forests Project Award

SIBELCO, Unidade Jaguaruna | Santa Catarina, Brazil

Formal Learning Project Award

Freeport-McMoRan, Port Nickel | Phoenix, Arizona

Grasslands Project Award

WM, Kirby Canyon Recycling and Disposal Facility | San Jose, California

Green Infrastructure Project Award

Davey Resource Group, WSSI Native Habitat | Gainesville, Virginia

Invasive Species Project Award

California Resources Company, Bolsa Chica Wetlands Ecosystem Partnership | Huntington Beach, California

Invasive Species Coordinated Approaches Project

Matador Ranch & Cattle, Beaverhead Ranch | Dillon, Montana

Land Conservation Agreements Project Award

Boeing, Boeing South Carolina - Keystone/Fairlawn Project | North Charleston, South Carolina

Landscaped Project Award

DuPont, Experimental Station Laboratories | Wilmington, Delaware

Mammals Project Award

MEG Energy Corporation, Christina Lake Regional Project | Alberta, Canada

Marine Intertidal Project Award

The Earth Lab, The Earth Lab - Ejido Sisal | Distrito Federal, Mexico

Other Habitats Project Award

General Motors, Quito | Pichincha, Ecuador

Other Species Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, Ontario Power Generation Wesleyville Site | Ontario, Canada

Pollinators Project Award

Constellation, James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant | Oswego, New York

Remediation Project Award

Ashland, Research Center, DE | Wilmington, Delaware

Reptiles and Amphibians Project Award

BP, Warm Springs Ponds | Butte, Montana

Rocky Areas Project Award

Exelon, Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens Restoration | Nottingham, Pennsylvania

Species of Concern Project Award

Freeport-McMoRan, Tyrone | Tyrone, New Mexico

Training Project Award

ITC Holdings, ITC Transmission Line Right-of-Way at Tomlinson Arboretum | Clinton Twp., Michigan

Wetlands and Water Bodies Project Award

Ontario Power Generation, Ontario Power Generation Wesleyville Site | Ontario, Canada

Award finalists and winners were chosen from Conservation Certification applications submitted between January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022 that were granted certification. Information on award criteria can be found?here.

About WHC

For 35 years, WHC has been promoting and certifying ecological stewardship action on corporate lands through partnerships and education. Since only 10-15% of the world's land surface is protected, private lands provide an essential opportunity for restoring and protecting biodiversity. As the only international conservation NGO focused exclusively on the private sector, WHC provides a framework for voluntary conservation action on a wide variety of corporate lands. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations seeking to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them. These efforts have resulted in more than 1,000 certified programs across 47 states and 28 countries.

